Pregnant Woman Carjacked, But Not Without A Fight

(CBS) – Police in Hammond, Ind. are searching for a pair of carjackers who targeted a pregnant woman who’s due in less than two weeks.
Store surveillance video shows Selina Gonzalez as she stopped at a gas station to get a cup of ice for her daughter. Two men saw her get out and then hopped in her car.
She saw them struggling with the keys and tried to stop them. But they drove off, dragging her several feet. As they did, the driver slapped at her hands, she says.
“I couldn’t take the pain anymore, so I let go,” Gonzalez tells CBS 2.
She has bruises on her arms and knees, but she and the baby are OK.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help repair her car, which is in an impound lot.