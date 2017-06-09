White Sox, Mark Buehrle Join Forces For Charity Sweepstakes

(CBS) The White Sox and iconic left-hander Mark Buehrle have joined forces to create “56 for Charity,” a sweepstakes to raise proceeds for Chicago White Sox Charities that will be held in conjunction with the retirement of Buehrle’s No. 56 jersey on June 24 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
One winning fan will meet Buehrle and other special guests on the field during the retirement ceremony. Other fans will have the chance to win Buehrle memorabilia.
The sweepstakes take place from Friday until next Friday, June 16. You can navigate to it at whitesox.com/56ForCharity.
Proceeds go to Chicago White Sox Charities and also two organizations selected by Buehrle. One is Hope Rescues, a no-kill pet rescue organization. The other is Mission Continues, an agency focused on empowering veterans who are adjusting to life at home.
Buehrle will be the 12th White Sox player to have his number retired.