Chicago Police Officer Dragged By Minivan Fleeing Traffic Stop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer was injured Saturday night, after being dragged by a minivan that fled a traffic stop in the Gresham neighborhood.
Police said officers stopped a minivan for traffic violations near 76th and Wentworth around 8:35 p.m. As the officers approached the vehicle, the driver refused to get out, and sped off.
One of the officers was pinned between the passenger’s side door and the minivan, and was dragged more than a quarter mile before the minivan crashed into a pole at 76th and Eggleston, according to police.
The officer who was dragged was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver was taken into custody. Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.