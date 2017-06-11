4 Killed, 31 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men were killed and at least 31 other people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

With temperatures pushing into the 90s throughout the weekend, 30 people were shot in less than 9 hours from Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

Eight people were shot about 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police. Additional details were not provided.

At least 30 shell casings could be seen in the street and on the sidewalk at the intersection of Douglas and Christiana.

The mass shooting happened while between 30 and 50 people were gathered on the block, listening to music and drinking, said 34-year-old Quentin Robeson, who drove his friend to Mount Sinai Hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the attack.

“We were just having a nice time,” said Robeson, who suffered a laceration to his face but was not hospitalized. “I guess we were in the wrong place to be having a nice time.”

The weekend’s latest homicide happened at 3:13 a.m. Sunday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. Three men, ages 20, 22 and 33, were standing on the sidewalk in the 5300 block of South Seeley when someone in a vehicle fired shots, striking them all in the body. The youngest man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The 22-year-old was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, while the oldest man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Less than two hours earlier, a man was killed in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side. The 29-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 1:28 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Monticello when someone in a gray vehicle opened fire, striking him in the chest. He was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on either of those fatalities.

About 6:45 p.m. Friday, 21-year-old Louis Chamness was killed in a Belmont Central neighborhood shooting on the Northwest Side. He was driving in the 5700 block of West Belden when people in a dark-colored car fired shots at him, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Chamness’ car then slammed into a parked car and flipped onto its side. He was shot in the chest and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 7:28 p.m. Chamness lived in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood.

Ninety minutes earlier, a man from the western suburbs was gunned down in the West Side Austin neighborhood. Romaine Lelkins, 18, was standing outside about 5:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Linder when people in a dark-colored SUV opened fire in his direction and he was shot in the chest, authorities said. The Naperville resident was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died at 5:52 p.m. After the shooting, the SUV sped west on Le Moyne and crashed into another vehicle, police said. A 71-year-old woman in the other vehicle suffered injuries in the crash, but was listed in good condition.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 5:07 a.m. in another Lawndale neighborhood attack, less than a mile from the mass shooting. A 24-year-old man was standing in the 1400 block of South Avers when someone in a white vehicle opened fire, striking him in the abdomen. He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Shortly after 2 a.m., two men, ages 28 and 30, were involved in the argument on the Chicago Riverwalk near Wacker and Dearborn in the Loop, when shots rang out, police said. The younger man was shot in the right leg, while the older man suffered a gunshot wound to the left foot. They were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized. Witnesses at the busy intersection said they heard at least three gunshots. Chicago Police could be seen investigating along the riverwalk, underneath the Dearborn Street Bridge.

At least 18 more people have been wounded in shootings across the city since 5 p.m. Friday.

Thirty people were shot in Chicago last weekend, five of them fatally.

