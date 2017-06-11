Carrasco, Bullpen Lead Indians Past White Sox 4-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.

Carrasco (6-3) was pulled after Todd Frazier’s two-run double cut Cleveland’s lead to one. The right-hander allowed seven hits, struck out four and walked one in 5 1/3 innings.

Andrew Miller retired all five batters he faced, striking out three. Bryan Shaw pitched a scoreless eighth and Cody Allen finished for his 15th save, working around a one-out single.

Francisco Lindor, Roberto Perez and Erik Gonzalez each drove in a run for Cleveland.

The White Sox have dropped nine of 11. Jose Quintana (2-8) allowed three runs in five innings, dropping to 0-4 in his last seven starts.

Carrasco struck out Melky Cabrera to begin the sixth but then hit Jose Abreu on the left elbow. The big first baseman, who was hit on the left knee by Miller on Friday, crouched over at the plate and slowly walked to first.

Avisail Garcia’s double put runners at second and third before Frazier’s double made it 3-2.

Miller struck out Yolmer Sanchez and Tim Anderson and retired the side in order in the seventh. Shaw walked the leadoff hitter in the eighth, but Abreu hit into a double play.

Lindor, who was in a 6-for-44 slump, tacked on an RBI double in the seventh.

The Indians thought they had a run in the sixth, but third base umpire Bruce Dreckman ruled Edwin Encarnacion’s towering fly ball down the line was foul. Encarnacion, who started his home run trot, immediately signaled the ball was fair and manager Terry Francona came on the field.

A crew chief review ensued as Encarnacion impatiently stood at home plate and leaned on his bat. The call stood, drawing boos from the crowd. Encarnacion worked the count to 3-2 and fired his bat to the ground after hitting a tapper to pitcher Chris Beck.

Encarnacion’s drive cleared the porch and landed on a walkway adjacent to the scoreboard in left field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP James Shields (strained right lat) has made two rehab starts for Triple-A Charlotte. He has been on the disabled list since April 21.

Indians: OF Abraham Almonte (strained right shoulder) had two hits for Triple-A Columbus on a rehab assignment Saturday.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Mike Pelfrey will go in the opener of a four-game series against Baltimore on Monday.

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer opens a three-game series against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

