Durbin Hoping Sessions Provides More Insight On Trump Controversies

CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin is hoping Attorney General Jeff Sessions has answers to a number of questions when he testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, as the panel continues its investigation of the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.
“It is interesting that we’ve reached a point where the testimony of the Attorney General of the United States before Congress is a headline event,” Durbin said after an unrelated event Monday. “It’s because there’s so much controversy involved in this administration.”
Among the questions Durbin would like to see answered are why Sessions felt he needed to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, and what involvement he had, if any, in firing James Comey as director of the FBI.
Durbin also said he’s hoping to hear more about Michael Flynn’s resignation as President Trump’s national security advisor, and whether Sessions truly offered the president his resignation in recent weeks, as multiple published reports have indicated.
“If it’s true, why did the attorney general offer his resignation to the president? You know, what were the circumstances that led to that, and why did he feel that that was appropriate?” Durbin said.
Sessions is scheduled to testify at an open hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee at 1:30 p.m. Chicago time on Tuesday.