Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash On I-57 Near Riverdale

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday on I-57 in the south suburbs.
Henry M. Burel was driving a black Chevrolet SUV north on I-57 near 139th Street at 3:20 a.m. when he lost control while navigating a curve and veered from the middle lane onto the left shoulder and struck the left wall, according to Illinois State Police.
Burel, of Plainfield, was pronounced dead at 4:13 a.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Police said he was speeding at the time of the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.
All lanes were closed for the investigation until 6:30 a.m., police said.
