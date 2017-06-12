Millennium Park’s Free Summer Music Series Returns

CHICAGO (CBS) — The 2017 Millennium Park Summer Music Series kicks off Monday offering free outdoor concerts throughout the summer.
Presented by the City of Chicago, along with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Transit Authority, the summer music series offers a line-up featuring a wide variety of “genre-defying music from top local, national and international artists—both established and emerging.”
The series begins Monday, June 12 featuring Otis Taylor, and Ben Sollee & Kentucky Native. The summer music series will continue every Monday and Thursday, June 12 – August 21 at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.
The Millennium Park Summer Music Series is free and open to the public. Guests may sit in the seats inside the Jay Pritzker Pavilion or grab a blanket and take a seat on the Great Lawn. All performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will take place rain or shine.
*There will be no concerts on Monday, July 3, Thursday, July 6, Thursday, July 27, Monday, July 31, Thursday, August 3 or Monday, August 14.
The 2017 lineup includes artists from the U.S. as well as Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Mali, Mexico and Senegal—advancing Chicago’s status as a welcoming city.
Below is the full list of the 2017 summer music series:
Monday, June 12
Otis Taylor (Blues)
Ben Sollee & Kentucky Native (Americana)
Thursday, June 15
No BS! Brass Band (New Orleans Brass Fusion)
Dayme Arocena (Jazz)
Monday, June 19
Gregory Porter (Soul Jazz)
Tomeka Reid (Jazz)
Thursday, June 22
Hurray for Riff Raff (Folk)
Matthew Santos (Indie)
Monday, June 26
Jaga Jazzist (Electronic Jazz Fusion)
AfrotroniX (African Electronic)
Thursday, June 29
Lady Wray (R&B Soul)
Zeshan B & the Transistors (R&B Soul)
Monday, July 10
Natalie Prass (Indie Rock)
Angelica Garcia (Indie Rock)
Thursday, July 13
Totó La Momposina (Colombian Folkloric)
Xenia Rubinos (Indie Pop)
Monday, July 17
Big Thief (Rock)
Overcoats (Indie Folk Soul)
Thursday, July 20
Drive-By Truckers (Rock)
Honeysuckle (Progressive Folk)
Monday, July 24
Amadou & Mariam (Afro Pop)
Frank Waln (Sicangu Lakota Hip-Hop)
Monday, August 7
Gaby Moreno (Latin R&B)
Centavrvs (Mexican Electronic)
Thursday, August 10
Youssou N’Dour (Dakar Overgroove)
Bassel & The Supernaturals (Neo-soul Funk)
Thursday, August 17
Joshua Nelson (Kosher Gospel Music)
Tone Ross & INSPIRED (Gospel Music)
Monday, August 21
Headliner TBD