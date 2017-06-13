Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks Still Experiencing Discomfort In Hand, Won’t Return This Weekend

(CBS) The Cubs will be without right-hander Kyle Hendricks longer than they expected.
Hendricks’ side session that he threw Tuesday as he recovers from a right hand tendinitis didn’t go as well as he hoped, as he still experienced discomfort, manager Joe Maddon told reporters in New York. As such, Hendricks won’t return to action this weekend when Chicago plays in Pittsburgh. That had been his target date for a return.
Hendricks will be re-evaluated and perhaps undergo more tests, The Athletics’s Sahadev Sharma reported. Hendricks has inflammation on the back of his right middle finger, president of baseball operations Theo Epstein previously said.
Hendricks is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA and 1.20 WHIP this season. He went on the 10-day disabled list late last week. He’s missed one start so far, with at least a second absence in the rotation coming soon.