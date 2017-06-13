Eagle Released To Wildlife Rebab Center After Being Rescued Near Chicago Hotel

CHICAGO (CBS) – An animal control officer rescued Monday night an eagle that “had a tussle” with a hotel window on the North Side.

People walking near Chestnut and Wabash at around 10 p.m. Monday night saw a bald eagle on the sidewalk looking dazed. It is believed that the bird “had a tussle with a Sofitel Hotel window downtown,” according to Chicago Animal Care and Control.

Annette Prince, director of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors, received almost a dozen calls to the volunteer group’s hotline about it. She said this is the first time since they have been helping migratory birds navigate the Loop since 2003, that they have spotted an eagle.

“Eagles are around, they certainly are not living or spending time downtown, but they pass through that area as they are moving to different territories and that must have been what happened to this bird,” Prince said.

She said the immature bald eagle, which does not have the characteristic white head yet, was collected by Chicago Animal Care and Control. Prince was hopeful the bird will recover and be released into the wild.

The Chicago Animal Care and Control posted an update on Facebook on Tuesday morning reading, “CACC is a place where both the tame and the wild things come … and thanks to Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation, it is the place where this wild and beautiful sub-adult Bald eagle, who had a tussle with a Sofitel window downtown, left at 7:00 this morning. Thank you Dawn! #BetterTogether #CareIsWhatWeDo”