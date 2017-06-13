Holland’s Strong Start, Davidson’s Grand Slam Lead White Sox Past Orioles, 6-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Davidson hit his first career grand slam, Derek Holland scattered eight hits over six innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles, 6-1, on Tuesday night.

Jose Abreu went 3-for-4 and Avisail Garcia had a two-run double as Chicago won its second straight after dropping nine of 11.

Davidson leads the White Sox with 12 homers in 163 at-bats.

Manny Machado had an RBI-single for the Orioles, who dropped to 31-32 with the loss.

Holland (5-6) faced trouble in every inning, but managed to give up just one run. The left-hander had lost his three previous starts, allowing 15 earned runs in 13 innings (10.38 ERA) during that span.

Baltimore starter Alec Asher (2-5) allowed six runs and six hits in five-plus innings following a fast start.

The Orioles grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Joey Rickard had a leadoff double, was sacrificed to third and scored on a long single by Machado that one-hopped the wall in left field. Machado was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

Chicago strung together three straight hits to begin the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead. Melky Cabrera and Abreu singled to put runners on first and second. Garcia then doubled to the left-center gap to score both runners.

The Orioles seemed poised to answer in the fifth, but Holland worked out of a jam — runners on first and third with no outs — by getting Machado to pop up to second and clean-up hitter Mark Trumbo to bounce into a double play.

Holland escaped trouble in the sixth following a leadoff double by Trey Mancini.

Davidson’s slam in the bottom of the inning made it 6-1 and knocked Asher out of the game.

Abreu started the sixth with a single, Garcia was hit by a pitch and Todd Frazier walked to load the bases. Davidson worked the count to 3-2 and cracked a fastball deep into the left-field bleachers, a blast estimated at 438 feet.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: 1B Chris Davis likely is headed to the DL with a right oblique strain suffered in Monday’s loss. Davis had an MRI on Tuesday and was scheduled to fly back to Baltimore on Tuesday night for further testing.

White Sox: RHP James Shields (right lat strain) allowed two runs and six hits over five innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte Tuesday night. He threw 90 pitches, striking out six and walking two. “Hopefully, this winds up being his last one and we activate him in the not-too-distant future,” GM Rick Hahn said. . LHP Carlos Rodon (left biceps bursitis) is scheduled to make his second rehab start for Charlotte (third overall) on Saturday.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Miguel Gonzalez (4-7, 4.89 ERA) will look to break out a recent slump in the third game of the four-game series. Gonzalez is 1-7 with a 6.56 ERA in his last eight starts. Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (6-5, 3.05) is holding opponents to a .238 batting average this season.

