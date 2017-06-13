Joe Maddon On Cubs’ Uneven Play, Hitting Struggles: ‘Really Awkward To Watch’

(CBS) It’s been a frustrating year to watch the Cubs, for fans, team members and manager Joe Maddon alike.

“You see a lot of young players that are very good having a very tough time,” Maddon said in an interview with Matt Spiegel and Danny Parkins on 670 The Score on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s frustrating in general to everybody, because we expect more from ourselves. That’s what it really comes down to. But after you’re frustrated the night before, you come out with a renewed energy about the day and you expect good things to happen. That’s what I do every day.

“The primary component to see it through is patience.”

After winning the championship in 2016, the Cubs enter play Tuesday at 31-32 and with problems in multiple facets of their game. Their starting rotation has been inconsistent and often bad, and they’re last in the National League in batting .214 with runners in scoring position. Chicago is eighth in the NL in runs scored.

“Honestly, I’ve been through this before,” Maddon said. “When you get a lot of really good young hitters struggling at the plate simultaneously, that’s just really awkward to watch. We are much better than we’ve shown to this point.

“You always look lethargic when you’re not hitting, and it can be the farthest thing from the truth. But as we begin to hit like we’re capable, you’ll see we’ll start winning on a more consistent basis.

“To this point, the biggest disconnect is the fact we haven’t hit up to our capabilities yet.”

Listen to Maddon’s full interview below.