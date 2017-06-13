Levine: White Sox Look For A Different Type Of Hitter

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — Adding hitters with more patience and plate discipline is a very refreshing angle that Chicago White Sox front office has taken in this year's amateur draft.

Although a new organization philosophy is not a great revelation, it is a departure from the old “We will outslug you” mentality of obtaining power hitters who are all-or-nothing prototypes (home run or strikeout).

This new philosophy starts with the front office and goes down the chain of command. This will be the White Sox approach for acquiring both pro and amateur players going forward.

Going back to the Jim Thome’s departure, Chicago had been chasing their own tail trying to fill the DH role and find power-hitting RBI men. Adam Dunn, Adam LaRoche, Avisail Garcia and Todd Frazier have all been attempts at adding big-time power and run production to the White Sox batting order. The swing-and-miss factor has been the downfall of the recent Chicago lineups. The success of Jose Abreu has been a nice chapter in an otherwise unsuccessful attempt to acquire power and OPS types.

The front office did a fabulous job in signing Abreu to a six-year, $68 million contract before the 2014 season. Abreu has — for the most part — delivered the way Chicago executives want their big boppers of the future to approach their at-bats (.357 on base percentage, 867 OPS). Abreu does come in a little light at a 3-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Perfection in this area will be difficult to obtain. That is why the first two amateur players taken in the draft on Monday are so crucial to the mindset of the Sox front office going into this rebuild.

Both third baseman Jake Burger and first baseman Gavin Sheets, the team’s number one and two picks, have a walk to strikeout ratio that is close to even. The process of signing and developing already progressed hitters in identifying balls and strikes is big for GM Rick Hahn and company.

“We are very pleased with our draft,” Hahn said Tuesday afternoon. “We emphasized the need for college bats, polished bats that control the strike zone. They come with a level of power that this system was lacking in some regards.”

Balance in the batting order is an important key to success. Avoiding right-handed power pitchers from dominating right-handed dominant lineups keep baseball executives up at night looking for the proper type of hitters to trade for, sign and develop.

The White Sox are not stopping at looking for just a different type of hitter. The mandate for strike-throwing pitchers, not just power arms, is also an edict from the front office on down.

“We do need a balance between analytics and pure evaluation,” said Amateur Scouting Director Nick Hostetler. “When we go outside of the box (from this new philosophy), we have to really believe in the carrying tool. We have to be sure there is a tool in there that is going to be valuable.”

