FBI, Police Search Bridgeview For 3rd Armed Robbery Suspect

CHICAGO (CBS) — A manhunt was underway in southwest suburban Bridgeview, after three armed robbery suspects led police on a chase that ended in a crash overnight.

Two people were in custody Wednesday morning, but one more suspect remained on the loose eight hours after the manhunt began.

FBI agents and police officers from multiple jurisdictions took part in the search of the Bridgeview area overnight.

The search started around 9 p.m. Tuesday, when three armed robbery suspects bailed out of a vehicle, after it spun out on an Interstate 294 entrance ramp. That led to a massive police response with heavily armed officers from several local police departments joining state and federal officers in the late night dragnet.

After running from their getaway vehicle, the suspects attempted to hide out in the area surrounding the Mosque Foundation at 93rd and Oketo.

Police quickly caught up with one suspect, who was arrested after he was found hiding out in some bushes.

“He just came out of the bushes, and he came out hands up. He did everything he was supposed to be doing. Then he got tackled to the ground,” neighbor Yusif Mansour said. “My body’s still shaking right now thinking about it, to be honest.”

Another suspect was caught a short distance away, also hiding out on private property.

“As of now, I just finished calling with the police. They told me the third one’s still at large. We don’t know if this is the one who has the machine gun, or the one who doesn’t have it. I have no information about that, but they said the car was full of weapons,” said Mosque Foundation president Oussama Jammal

More than 2,000 people were praying inside the facility as part of Ramadan, when police locked it down for a couple hours Tuesday night.

Normally, worshippers would have left the mosque around 11:15 p.m., but they stayed inside until around 1:15 a.m. due to the manhunt.

FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said the manhunt was not related to a bank robbery.

“The FBI, working with our local and state law enforcement partners, is involved in an active criminal investigation,” Croon said in an email.