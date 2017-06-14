Chris Bosio Keeps Faith In John Lackey, Adds Every Cubs Pitcher Banged Up ‘A Little Bit’

(CBS) As Cubs right-hander John Lackey has continued to struggle, pitching coach Chris Bosio has given him a vote of confidence, believes he has the right attitude to work through his inconsistencies and also thinks he’s banged up a little bit.

Bosio didn’t cite a specific injury for the 38-year-old Lackey but said “they all have something going on” when asked if Lackey was hurt.

“It’s just part of the season,” Bosio said in an interview on the Mully and Hanley Show on 670 The Score on Wednesday morning. “I don’t think there’s probably one guy who’s completely healthy out there. There’s aches and pains that go throughout the season — not just with our team, with every team.”

The Cubs are missing right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who’s on the disabled list with a right hand injury and won’t return this weekend, as previously hoped. Right-hander Jake Arrieta has also been dealing with a cut on his throwing hand that’s bothered him since spring training and hampered him in Sunday’s start, Bosio said.

As for Lackey, nothing official has been cited, but his stuff hasn’t been effective. Lackey is 4-7 with a 5.26 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP, and he’s allowed 11 homers in his past 33 1/3 innings.

Still, Bosio is keeping the faith.

“John’s awesome,” Bosio said. “He’s a veteran guy that gets it. He’ll be the first to admit ‘I probably should’ve stayed down and away and under,’ but it’s easier said than done. There’s just some days your body won’t allow you to do it. Whether it’s Jon Lester or Felix Pena or (Hector) Rondon or (Pedro) Strop or (Jake) Arrieta or (Kyle) Hendricks, there’s certain things that happen during the course of a year, during the course of a month, during the course of a week.

“When you’re banged up a little bit, it shows.”

