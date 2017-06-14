Cubs Keep Anthony Rizzo At Lead-Off

(CBS) Cubs manager Joe Maddon is staying with what worked at the top of the order in a 14-3 win against the Mets on Tuesday night.
First baseman Anthony Rizzo will once again lead off for the Cubs on Wednesday, a night after he went 2-for-4 with a walk and hit a lead-off homer in his debut at that spot.
Ian Happ will bat second and play second base again. Maddon mixed up the lineup after the top three in the order, as catcher Miguel Montero will bat cleanup and right fielder Jon Jay bats fifth with Jason Heyward getting the night off. Kyle Schwarber will bat sixth again. Here’s the full lineup as the Cubs face Mets right-hander Matt Harvey.
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Ian Happ, 2B
Kris Bryant, 3B
Miguel Montero, C
Jon Jay, RF
Kyle Schwarber, LF
Javy Baez, SS
Mike Montgomery, P
Albert Almora Jr., CF