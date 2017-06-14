Democrats Underwhelmed By Latest State Budget Compromise

CHICAGO (CBS) — Republican state lawmakers say they have created another proposed compromise they hope can break the budget logjam in Springfield — but reception from Democrats is underwhelming.
Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin says Gov. Bruce Rauner assured lawmakers he would sign this legislation.
And Bloomington Sen. Jason Barickman said there are compromises on things such as pension relief.
“We remove the notion that the state of Illinois is going to pick up CPS’s legacy pension cost,” Barickman said. “But in doing so, we agree to pick up the CPS normal cost for their pensions.”
And while lawmakers say they are willing to support a temporary income tax hike, they don’t cite specific numbers.
A spokesperson for Senate President, John Cullerton, the top Democrat, said there is nothing to react to.