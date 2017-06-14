Fire Crews Save 11 Dogs From A Burning South Shore Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters say they were able to save 11 German shepherds from a burning South Shore home on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chicago Fire Department said 12 dogs were inside the burning home in the 2900 block of East 80th Street, which is near Rainbow Beach Park.

Fire Department Spokesman Larry Merritt said two of the dogs were in distress.

“The firemen were able to use CPR and oxygen on those two dogs that were in distress,” he said. “And unfortunately one of those dogs did not make it.”

Merritt said 11 dogs, all apparently adults, were rescued.

The fire department got the call shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday about the fire that started in the basement and spread smoke to the first floor where the dogs were.

“The house was very cluttered,” Merritt said. “You can imagine – with the fire – there was a tremendous buildup of smoke. And the obstacles of that, along with trying to get these dogs out, the firemen did a tremendous job.”

Merritt said a 64-year-old man who was in the home refused transport to a hospital.

The city said the man was able to find temporary homes for the dogs with friends and relatives.