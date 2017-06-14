Levine: White Sox Pen Men Attractive Trade Bait

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — We have been on the Jose Quintana trade watch now for almost seven months.

Since their winter-meeting blockbuster trades of starter Chris Sale and outfielder Adam Eaton, the Chicago White Sox front office has not pushed the button on another trade of significance.

That may change.

“I believe you will see more trade activity over the next few weeks,” GM Rick Hahn said. “It has been pretty quiet leading up to the draft. I feel it will be fairly rampant throughout the game, not just here. We are certainly looking forward to engaging with clubs and see where that leads.”

While fans and media types wait for the eventual deals of Quintana and closer David Robertson to happen, might there be other less obvious players dealt? In what darkened corners of the White Sox clubhouse can big-league GM’s find a diamond in the rough, or difference maker?

Three bullpen arms come to mind if you are paying attention to the Sox pitching staff. How many baseball fans know the names Anthony Swarzak, Tommy Kahnle and Dan Jennings?

These three pen warriors have carried a huge load of innings pitched in over the first sixty-plus games of the season. For strong bullpen pitchers, this type of workload is a labor of love.

“We are all out there supporting each other trying to get outs,” said Kahnle, who is drawing All-Star consideration with an eye-popping 44 strikeouts in 25.1 innings. “We definitely feed off of each other. We help each other out and try to support the whole group.”

Chicago’s bullpen has been the glue that has held games together during the less-than-spectacular rotation starts of recent vintage. Swarzak has been around the league and brings some excellent perspective for the young arms in the bullpen, beyond himself, Robertson and Jennings.

“We have a consistent work habit with our group,” he said. “I believe everyone is starting to realize the hard work you put in off of the field is going to pay off for you on the field. The one thing I have noticed about our bullpen guys is everyone is working hard when nobody is looking.”

Swarzak has also put up some outstanding numbers that scouts have taken notice of as the trading deadline for non-waiver deals gets closer. He has some advice for his teammates as the trading deadline approaches:

“This game is all about performance. If somebody wants you elsewhere and they tell you your time is up here, hopefully, you do that job somewhere else. If they do say it’s time to move you, then you hope you land well somewhere else. The best advice I can give a young kid is not to listen to the rumors.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.