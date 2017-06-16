18th Annual Ricky Byrdson Race Against Hate Takes Place This Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Organizers of this weekend’s “Ricky Byrdson Race Against Hate” in Evanston said this year, possibly more than ever, their event is needed.
The Ricky Byrdsong Race Against Hate began 18-years ago by the family of Ricky Byrdsong, the Northwestern University basketball coach shot to death by a white supremacist. WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
The Byrdsong family turned over the race to the YWCA-North Shore several years ago as long as the name and its mission remained.
“We have to work harder to protect the gains that have been made and to work even harder to try and counteract all the fear and hate-mongering that has been going on and continue to fight for the civil rights of all people,” said CEO Karen Singer.
Singer said participants will be asked to fill out postcards asking state and federal lawmakers to promote the protection of civil rights as well as calling for tougher gun laws.