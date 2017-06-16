Cubs Place Ben Zobrist On 10-Day DL, Recall Tommy La Stella

(CBS) The Cubs will buy time for Ben Zobrist’s left wrist to heal, placing him on the 10-day disabled list Friday. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.
Infielder Tommy La Stella has been recalled to replace Zobrist. He has been in Triple-A Iowa ever since the Cubs called up prospect Ian Happ in May.
Zobrist, 36, is hitting .223 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs this season. He has been hampered by the sore wrist for weeks. La Stella is hitting .304 in 16 games with the Cubs this season.
The Cubs and Pirates open a three-game series Friday evening in Pittsburgh. Eddie Butler takes the mound for the Cubs.