Mitchell Trubisky Remains Unsigned But Bears Aren’t Concerned

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) While strides have been made by Mitchell Trubisky on the field, he has yet to make a major step on the business end of his game.

Trubisky remains unsigned to his rookie deal, this now with the offseason program completed as of Thursday. He is the only unsigned player on the roster, and participated in full for the entirety of voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Bears coach John Fox isn’t concerned about his developmental quarterback having yet to sign.

“In today’s climate as opposed to, say, 10 years ago, it’s completely different,” Fox said Thursday. “I know there was holdout a year ago, but I don’t expect to see any of that this year.”

That holdout to which Fox referred was from Joey Bosa, the No. 3 overall pick of the Chargers in 2016, who remained unsigned by the team until late August. A unique dispute of contract details forced that issue.

General manager Ryan Pace has not been made available for comment since the conclusion of the draft. Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, has not indicated any detail of a holdout and said recently he’s not concerned with the contract details.

“That’s not really for me to worry about,” Trubisky said early last week Halas Hall. “I’m going to be out here at practice every day. My agent and the Bears organization is going to handle that. But I’m not really sure how that stuff works. I’m here to play football, I’m not worried about contracts.

“I’ve made a lot of progress. I’d say I’m getting better every day. I’m getting a little bit more comfortable every day. I’m studying a lot. I’ve put in more work on this playbook than I’ve put into anything in my life. And yeah, it’s coming along great. I’m getting more and more comfortable. I’ve seen strides in different areas every day. That’s what it’s all about.”

Trubisky is one of eight first-round picks still yet to sign. Top overall pick Myles Garrett has inked his deal with the Browns, while No. 3 selection Solomon Thomas — whom the 49ers drafted after swapping picks with the Bears — has also not signed. Chiefs pick Patrick Mahomes, the second quarterback selected, is also unsigned.

According to Spotrac, Trubisky’s slot at No. 2 overall is worth $29,032,424 in estimated value, which includes a signing bonus of $19,254,490 and team cap hit of $5,278,622. Rookie contracts warrant a four-year deal.

The Bears signed their other four picks within weeks of the draft, with second-round pick Adam Shaheen the last of the group to sign on May 19.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.