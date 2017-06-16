Social Media Post Helps Fox Lake Police Identify And Arrest Burglar

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Fox Lake are crediting the public for using social media to help police catch a man wanted for burglary.
Fox Lake Police had posted two pictures on Facebook of a thief who had broken into a Mobil gas station on Grand Avenue. The man was helping himself to a cash register and some drinks.
His face was clear to see, you could also see he had tattoos on specific locations on his arms.
Within hours people were not only mentioning whom it was on the Facebook post, but they were calling police too.
Police said they tracked down 21-year-old Fox Lake resident Jerry Donnelly at a home in Ingleside. The man tried to run, but was soon caught. He was charged with burglary and obstruction of justice for trying to use a fake name when police were arresting him.