Police: Teen Shot Dead On West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was killed in an Austin shooting late Thursday on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.
About 11:15 p.m., officers responding to a shooting in the 5900 block of West Thomas found the boy on a sidewalk in the 5900 block of West Thomas.
He had been shot in the “buttocks area” and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody for the shooting early Friday.
