3 Dead, 36 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman who was shot to death in the Gold Coast neighborhood was among eight people shot early Sunday. In total, 3 people have been killed and 36 others have been wounded in gun violence across Chicago since Friday evening.

More than 200 people have been shot in the first half of the month, and more than 1,500 have been shot this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Of those victims, 278 have died.

Despite the carnage, this weekend is far behind the pace of the same weekend last year. From June 17, 2016 to June 20, 2016, at least 56 people were shot, 13 of them fatally.

The fatal Gold Coast shooting happened about 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Ohio, according to Chicago Police. A 25-year-old woman was standing on the street with an acquaintance when someone fired shots, striking her in the head. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.

About 6:25 p.m. Saturday, 32-year-old Dario Balderrama was gunned down in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was shot multiple times in the body in the 4800 block of South Racine and pronounced dead at the scene. Balderrama lived in the same neighborhood as the shooting. Additional details were not provided.

A 25-year-old man was killed and two other men were wounded in the first fatal shooting of the weekend, which happened about 11:50 p.m. Friday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. The men, ages 23, 25 and 29, were standing in front of a home in the 5900 block of South Union when three gunmen walked up and opened fire, police said. The 25-year-old man was shot repeatedly and died at the scene. His name has not been released. The youngest man was shot in the chest and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, while the oldest man was shot in the right leg and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 4:48 a.m. Sunday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. A 17-year-old girl and 30-year-old man were in the back of a building in the 3500 block of West Huron when someone shot the girl in the back of the head and the man in the upper right leg, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were both listed in critical condition.

About 2:05 a.m., four people were wounded in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side. They were standing on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of West Crystal when two people fired shots from a nearby street corner, then ran away, police said. A 25-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized. Two 26-year-old women and a 27-year-old man were taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized. One of the women was shot in the right leg, and the other was shot in the left shoulder. The man was shot in the chest.

Minutes earlier, a 58-year-old man was shot in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. He suffered gunshot wounds the left hand and both legs about 2 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Wentworth, police said. He told investigators he was driving to the hospital when he crashed his vehicle on the 111th Street ramp from the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway. The circumstances of the shooting were not known. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

At least 27 more people were wounded in shootings across the city between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)