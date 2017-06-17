U Of I Student Kidnapped, FBI Says

(CBS) – A University of Illinois student who disappeared a week ago on the school’s downstate campus was kidnapped, the FBI says.
Federal authorities are posting alerts all over social media as U of I police ask people to be vigilant around campus.
Yingying Zhang, 26, disappeared the afternoon of June 9. She was last seen getting into a black hatchback at Clark and Goodwin in Urbana.
Zhang is a visiting scholar from China who had been conducting scientific research at the university.
U of I police say they’ve investigated a separate report of a person in black car posing as an undercover police officer and trying to lure women. They cannot say if that is connected to her disappearance.
The Chinese consulate in Chiicago and the U.S. embassy in China are also working on this case.