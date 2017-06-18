Man Fatally Struck By Car In Wicker Park Hit-And-Run

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday in the Wicker Park neighborhood on the North Side.
Eric Judge, 23, was walking about 1:30 a.m. and crossing the street northbound in the 2000 block of West Division when he was struck by a speeding, late-model, white Toyota Camry, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Judge, who lived in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m., authorities said.
The driver of the Toyota did not stop and sped away from the scene, police said.
The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.
