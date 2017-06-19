Create A ComEd Online Account To Better Control Your Energy Use

All small-business owners know that electricity a cost of being business. But no one said that cost needs to be high. Even though having reliable energy is an essential part of running your company, that energy is only as useful as your ability to track it.

To help small-business owners more conveniently manage their business, and their business’s energy use, ComEd offers a number of online tools that allow small-business owners closely monitor their energy use, make online bill payments and get updates regarding power outages. Here’s a rundown of the many features offered by ComEd.

Usage Data

After enrolling at ComEd.com/MyAccount, which requires an account number, phone number and the last four digits of an account holder’s Business Tax ID number, you can review your energy-use data. This is because ComEd uses digital smart meters that automatically record electricity usage. If your business has a smart meter, you can browse your business’s daily, monthly and yearly usage stats, see how your usage compares to other businesses and get tips on how you can lower your energy consumption to save money.

Check Outage Status

In the event of a power outage, such as after a storm, you can log into your online account to report your outage, find out when your service is expected to be restored and view an automatically updated map that shows which area that outage is affecting. If you have a smart meter at your business and experience an outage, ComEd can tell you if there is a problem delivering electricity to your home, or if the outage is a result of a problem with equipment in your home. All of this information can be invaluable if you need to know when you can resume accepting payment cards and if you need to take steps to protect your perishable inventory or reopen if an outage causes a temporary closure.

Automatic Bill Pay

You can ensure you don’t have to deal with any service disruptions by enrolling in an Automatic Payment plan. This convenient program helps to ensure that your monthly energy bills are paid in full without ever having to waste another check. And thanks to the smart meter’s ability to automatically send meter readings to ComEd, estimated bills will be all but eliminated. You can also make non-recurring payments online via eCheck, bank account and Discover, Visa and MasterCard credit or check cards.

Want to learn more about saving on energy costs for your small business? Contact ComEd at 866-368-8326 or visit ComEd.com/BizSmartMeter.

