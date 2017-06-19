Green Bay Fan Sues Over Bears’ Sideline Ban On Packers Gear

June 19, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) — One Green Bay Packers fan is going to court over a favorite Wisconsin pastime of disparaging the arch rival Chicago Bears.

Russell Beckman filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday accusing the Bears of violating his free-speech rights by prohibiting fans from wearing Packers apparel at Bears’ pregame warmups. He is seeking a court order lifting the ban.

Beckman lives in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, near the Illinois state line and holds Bears seasons tickets. Season-ticket holders can attend certain pregame warmups on the sidelines.

Picture provided to CBS.

The Bears sent Beckman an email before a December Bears-Packers game warning in capital letters, “NO OPPOSING TEAM GEAR WILL BE ALLOWED.” He went in Packers apparel anyway and was turned away.

The Bears didn’t respond to a message seeking comment Monday.

