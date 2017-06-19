LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Robberies Reported In Kenwood, Hyde Park

June 19, 2017 6:33 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Hyde Park, Kenwood, robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents about two recent robberies in the Kenwood and Hyde Park neighborhoods on the South Side.

In each incident, one or more robbers jumped out of a white car, physically attacked victims and took their personal property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 1 a.m. June 14 in the 5100 block of South Blackstone, police said. Two days later, another robbery happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of East 50th Street.

The suspects were described as black men between 18 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9 and weighing between 150 to 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch