The Bernstein Brief: Easy U.S. Open Not The Same Product

By Dan Bernstein–

CBSChicago.com senior columnist

(CBS) It’s not to take anything away from a deserving winner, but that felt nothing like a U.S. Open.

Erin Hills was expected to play considerably tougher than that, with its overlong rough and links-like wind conditions keeping scores in the range preferred by the USGA, where the winner comes in around even par. But modifications to the course were made after practice-round complaints from players, and those and the weather conspired to keep the course soft and forgiving enough for the field to set records.

A history-making seven golfers came in at double digits under par in the easiest U.S. Open ever. It has long been a tournament that allows fans to decide what kind of entertainment they want in a major, usually reducing the best in the world to some semblance of mortality as the setup produces more of a survivor than a winner. Some viewers don’t enjoy such torture, instead preferring the shotmaking and low scoring that marks more typical PGA weekends.

This U.S. Open was just that, with a runaway winner amid an unexpected slew of red numbers across the board. Whatever it was, Brooks Koepka won it.

