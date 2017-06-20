2 Killed, 9 Wounded In Monday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least nine other people, including a 68-year-old woman, were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot about 2:30 a.m. found 33-year-old Deandre Robinson lying face down on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Lawndale in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. Robinson, who lived in the Austin neighborhood, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Less than an hour earlier, 25-year-old Joseph Henderson was gunned down in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was walking about 1:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Kildare when a black-colored car pulled up and someone inside fired shots in his direction, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Henderson was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the scene at 2:11 a.m. He lived in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 68-year-old woman was shot about 5:40 p.m. in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, marking the Monday’s latest nonfatal shooting. She was on a porch in the 6300 block of South Kilpatrick when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and refused medical attention.

At 5:37 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot in the hip in the 3900 block of West Jackson in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. The man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot about 3:05 p.m. in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was in the 1900 block of North St. Louis when someone in the gangway walked up to him and opened fire, police said. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

At 12:51 p.m., someone fired shots from a passing gray-colored vehicle, striking a 19-year-old man standing outside in the 300 block of East 136th Street in the Riverdale neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said. The man was shot in the foot and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Two people were shot at 1:47 p.m. in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side. An 18-year-old woman and a male were inside a garage in the 9200 block of South Indiana when someone fired shots and then ran away, police said. Both victims were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was in good condition, while the male was shot in the abdomen and was listed in critical condition.

More than 12 hours earlier, two men were wounded in a Marquette Park neighborhood drive-by shooting on the Southwest Side. The men, ages 20 and 32, were standing outside about 12:20 a.m. when someone fired shots from a gray Nissan driving north in the 6400 block of South Talman, police said. The Nissan struck two parked vehicles before it sped away. The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs, while the older man was shot in the buttocks. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized.

The day’s first shooting happened about 12:05 a.m. in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. A 25-year-old man told investigators he was shot in the right leg while he was standing outside in the 8500 block of South Halsted, police said. He was listed in good condition at Trinity Hospital.

Monday’s incidents on Halsted, Talman, Kildare and Lawndale were part of last weekend’s gun violence that saw 57 people shot, eight fatally, between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

