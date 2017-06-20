Boy, 9, Girl, 8, Wounded In Shootings In Gary, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 8-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were wounded in separate shootings Monday evening in Gary, Indiana.
The latest shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 19th Avenue.
According to the Northwest Indiana Gazette, a white sedan pulled up alongside a home, and someone inside opened fire, striking 9-year-old Devon Marshall in the chest.
Devon was rushed to Methodist Hospital, and later was airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital at University of Chicago Medicine, where he underwent surgery Tuesday morning.
Bernard Carter arrived home shortly after the shooting, and found his block swarming with police.
“It’s heartbreaking, because I’ve been here for 25 years, and it’s a nice neighborhood, and lately the last couple years it’s been getting kind of bad,” he said. “They drive right down the street, and shoot like they don’t care. … I was here washing my truck a couple weeks ago, and there go an SUV shooting down the street. I grabbed my daughter, and got behind the car.”
About four hours before Devon was shot, 8-year-old Harmoni Harton was wounded by a stray bullet about a mile away.
Harmoni was sitting in her grandparents’ home in the 2100 block of Chase Street, when a bullet came through a window, and hit her.
She was taken to Methodist Hospital, and was later airlifted to Comer. Her condition was not available Tuesday morning.
Police have not provided any further details on either shooting.