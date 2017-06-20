Levine: Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo Shares New Perspective On Home-Plate Collision

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — The phone conversation between Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and MLB’s Joe Torre was not a casual instance of “talking ball.” It was the Chief Baseball Officer explaining to Rizzo the rule of not colliding with a catcher — and its ramifications.

Torre on Tuesday talked to Rizzo about his head-on slam into San Diego catcher Austin Hedges the day before. No fine or discipline was administered to Rizzo, but Torre got his point across to the Cubs star first baseman.

“I had a good talk with Mr. Torre,” Rizzo said. “He explained the rule a little more in-depth. He said according to the rules it was a violation. He said there would not be any discipline. I explained that there was zero intent to be malicious toward Austin Hedges. It was a good conversation, and I am happy we had closure on it so soon.”

The rule was discussed by Torre and Rizzo, but the positioning of runners and catchers are in that gray area of “Don’t do the wrong thing.”

The rule states you must take a direct line to the plate and not toward the catcher on this type of play. It does not tell you what lane is open for you standing up or trying to veer around the catcher.

“I believe you have to play this game on instinct,” Rizzo said. “I play this game on instinct all of the time. The instincts take over on a play like that, and most of the time you have to live and die with that. You have about .01 seconds to make that decision.”

The tough part of this subjective fact-finding investigation by MLB is understanding the thought behind the slide and tag.

“They just wanted to know the intent of the slide,” Rizzo said about the questions Torre asked him. “It was not like I was going in with a cheap shot. I did not go in with my shoulder lowered like a linebacker and really took a shot. I went in like a last-second slide. I was not really sure what to do or where to go. That was (Torre’s) understanding of it, as well. I was not going in trying to end Austin Hedges’ career. We were both trying to make a play to win ballgames for our team. It was not like I was going in trying to hurt him.”

The Padre’s reaction to the play will be watched over the next two days. Will the San Diego players try to repay Rizzo for the hard slide?

“I can’t control what they do,” Rizzo said. “I will just be ready to hit. If I get hit, it certainly won’t be the last time. It won’t be the first time.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.