Reports: Dwyane Wade Informs Bulls He’ll Exercise His $23.8M Player Option

(CBS) Dwyane Wade will be back with the Bulls next season.

Wade has informed the organization that he’ll pick up his 2017-’18 player option for $23.8 million, according to multiple reports. The decision was widely expected, as Wade has previously discussed the hard work he put in to earn the option and spoken of his family’s affinity for living in Chicago, his hometown. It will mark the final season of his two-year deal with the Bulls.

The timing is somewhat notable. Wade’s decision deadline wasn’t until next Tuesday, so he could’ve waited to see what direction the Bulls take with star wing Jimmy Butler as trade rumors fly and draft night awaits Thursday. Now, Wade will be back no matter what, whether the Bulls are trying to contend for a playoff spot or choose to move Butler and rebuild.

Wade, who turns 36 in January, averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season while shooting 43.4 percent. He played in 60 games, missing a longer stretch late in the season with a fractured bone in his elbow.

