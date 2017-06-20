White Sox Call Up OF Adam Engel

(CBS) The White Sox called up outfielder Adam Engel from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of a road game against the Twins on Tuesday night.
The 25-year-old Engel had a short stint with Chicago earlier in the season, hitting .300 (6-of-20) with three runs and four stolen bases in eight games. May 27 marked his big league debut.
Engel is hitting .218 with eight homers and 19 RBIs in 46 games at Triple-A this season. He replaces Leury Garcia, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a sprained finger.