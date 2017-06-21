24 Hours Without Shooting Ends With 1 Killed, 7 Wounded In 3 Hours

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man wounded Tuesday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side ended a span of more than 24 hours without a person shot in Chicago.

The 24-year-old was shot about 5:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 30th Street, Chicago Police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to his shoulder and right side when four people rode up to him on bicycles and one began shooting. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Less than three hours later, a man was dead and six more people were wounded in gun violence across the city.

The fatal shooting happened about 8:40 p.m. on the Near West Side when four people got out of a dark colored vehicle in the 200 block of South Hoyne and fired at three men as they stood at a corner, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in his chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 21-year-old man was shot in the groin and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A 23-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left knee. He as also taken to Stroger, where his condition was stabilized.

Twenty minutes earlier, a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side. The 20-year-old was shot when someone fired at him from inside a vehicle that pulled up in the 8100 block of South Stony Island, police said. He was struck in the abdomen and thigh, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

About 6:20 p.m., two boys — ages 15 and 16 — were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Austin neighborhood by someone firing from a white vehicle as it pulled up to them in the 5000 block of West West End Avenue, according to police. The younger boy was struck in his right foot and taken to Stroger Hospital. The other boy was shot in the left knee and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Both were in good condition.

About the same time, a 22-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his hand in the 4400 block of South Hermitage in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said. He declined medical attention and was uncooperative with investigators.

Prior to the Little Village shooting, the last person reported shot was a 68-year-old woman in the West Lawn neighborhood. She was sitting on her porch about 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 6300 block of South Kilpatrick when she heard gunfire and was struck in her hip, police said. She declined medical attention.

She was one of 11 people shot — 2 fatally — across the city on Monday.

More than 250 people have been shot so far this month, and more than 1,600 have been shot this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Of those victims, 284 have died. Last year, more than 700 people were shot to death in the city.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)