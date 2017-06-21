LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Dead Body Found Inside Burning Vehicle At Morton Arboretum

June 21, 2017 7:10 PM
Filed Under: Burning Vehicle, death investigation, Lisle, Morton Arboretum

CHICAGO (CBS) — A body was found in a burning vehicle Wednesday afternoon at the Morton Arboretum in west suburban Lisle.

DuPage County sheriff’s deputies responded to the botanical gardens at 4100 Route 53 early Wednesday afternoon for a vehicle on fire.

The vehicle was found burning “in a remote parking area,” police said.

A person was found dead inside the vehicle, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch