Dead Body Found Inside Burning Vehicle At Morton Arboretum

CHICAGO (CBS) — A body was found in a burning vehicle Wednesday afternoon at the Morton Arboretum in west suburban Lisle.
DuPage County sheriff’s deputies responded to the botanical gardens at 4100 Route 53 early Wednesday afternoon for a vehicle on fire.
The vehicle was found burning “in a remote parking area,” police said.
A person was found dead inside the vehicle, according to police.
No further details were immediately available.
