Blackhawks Release 2017-’18 Regular-Season Schedule

(CBS) The Blackhawks on Thursday released their 2017-’18 regular-season schedule.
As was announced Wednesday, Chicago will open the campaign by hosting the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 5 at the United Center.
Chicago will make two trips to Las Vegas to face the expansion Golden Knights — on Nov. 24 and Feb. 13.
The annual “Circus Trip” is no more for the Blackhawks and fellow United Center tenant Bulls, so the road trips are quite as brutal as before. Chicago plays six straight road games from Dec. 21 to Jan. 3, but there’s the Christmas break in between there as well for the team to return home.
Here’s a look at the full schedule: