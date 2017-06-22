Cook County Deputies To Help Beef Up Police Presence On Far South Side

(CBS) — More police officers will soon be patrolling two far South Side neighborhoods, but they won’t be members of the Chicago Police Department.
Cook County Sheriff’s deputies will begin patrolling two far South Side neighborhoods alongside Chicago city police.
Ward 9 Ald. Anthony Beale requested the reinforcements from Sheriff Tom Dart. As many as 60 deputies will be deployed in the Roseland and Pullman neighborhoods.
In addition to the patrols, the sheriff’s office will provide crime suppression teams, perform special operations and engage in community policing activities.
Beale says crime is already declining in both neighborhoods but said the deputies can do more to create a safer and healthier environment, especially during the summer.
“Hopefully we don’t have that spike that other communities see throughout the summer,” Beale tells WBBM.