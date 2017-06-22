Jimmy Butler’s Trainer Calls Bulls GM Gar Forman ‘A Liar’ After Trade

(CBS) The first inkling of how Jimmy Butler and his camp may have felt about him being traded from the Bulls to the Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal Thursday night during the NBA Draft came from his trainer, Travelle Gaines.
Butler is on vacation in Paris currently. With a location stamp of Paris, Gaines unloaded some criticism, calling Bulls general manager Gar Forman “a liar.” While the tweet time stamp says 9:32 p.m., it was 4:32 a.m. in Paris when Gaines posted it.
The full tweet: “0-82.worst culture in the league.I met drug dealers with better morals then their GM. He is a liar and everyone knows”
Chicago traded Butler and the No. 16 pick — used on Creighton big man Justin Patton — to Minnesota for point guard Kris Dunn, guard Zach LaVine and the No. 7 pick, which the Bulls used on Arizona power forward Lauri Markkanen.
Butler has often credited Gaines and others in his inner circle for helping mold him into the player he is.