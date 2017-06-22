LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Jimmy Butler’s Trainer Calls Bulls GM Gar Forman ‘A Liar’ After Trade

June 22, 2017 9:45 PM
(CBS) The first inkling of how Jimmy Butler and his camp may have felt about him being traded from the Bulls to the Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal Thursday night during the NBA Draft came from his trainer, Travelle Gaines.

Butler is on vacation in Paris currently. With a location stamp of Paris, Gaines unloaded some criticism, calling Bulls general manager Gar Forman “a liar.” While the tweet time stamp says 9:32 p.m., it was 4:32 a.m. in Paris when Gaines posted it.

The full tweet: “0-82.worst culture in the league.I met drug dealers with better morals then their GM. He is a liar and everyone knows”

Chicago traded Butler and the No. 16 pick — used on Creighton big man Justin Patton — to Minnesota for point guard Kris Dunn, guard Zach LaVine and the No. 7 pick, which the Bulls used on Arizona power forward Lauri Markkanen.

Butler has often credited Gaines and others in his inner circle for helping mold him into the player he is.

