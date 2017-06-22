Three Wounded In Shooting Near Montrose Dog Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot while driving near the Montrose Dog Beach late Wednesday night.
Police said a 19-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, and a 21-year-old man were in a Chevy Suburban on the 4700 block of North Simonds Drive around 10:45 p.m., when another vehicle pulled up alongside them, and someone inside opened fire.
The woman and the younger man both were shot in their arms, and the older man was shot in his hip.
The driver was able to get the SUV to Thorek Memorial Hospital, about a mile and a half away. The woman and the older man were transferred to the trauma center at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
None of the victims’ injuries were considered life-threatening.
Police cordoned off the entrance to the Montrose Beach area after the shooting.
No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.
Police said the shooting appeared to be gang-related.