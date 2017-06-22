Park Manor Getting New Playground, Outdoor Learning Space

CHICAGO (CBS) — Children who can’t play at the local park in the Park Manor neighborhood were getting a new playground on Thursday.
A couple hundred volunteers from Radio Flyer and the non-profit KaBOOM! were building a playground and outdoor learning space at Augustus Tolton Catholic Academy, part of the St. Columbanus Parish.
“There’s a park across the street from the school, but because it’s not a safe place during the day, we don’t allow our children to go over there. ,” said Rev. Matthew O’Donnell, pastor of St. Columbanus.
Radio Flyer chief wagon officer Robert Pasin said most of his company’s employees were taking part in the effort. The company has helped build seven other playgrounds.
“This is our eighth one, and it’s just an amazing day,” he said.
KaBOOM! has built about 3,000 playgrounds nationwide since starting 20 years ago.