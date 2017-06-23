Blackhawks Draft Defenseman Henri Jokiharju With 29th Pick

By Chris Emma–
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Blackhawks traded down from pick No. 26 to 29 and selected defenseman Henri Jokiharju, an 18-year-old from Finland.
Jokiharju played last season in the WHL with the Portland Winterhawks, scoring nine goals and posting 39 assists.
With the trade, the Blackhawks acquired the 70th overall pick from the Stars, a third-round selection.
The Blackhawks last traded in the first round during the 2014 draft, moving up from pick No. 29 to pick No. 20 to select forward Nick Schmaltz.
This story will be updated.
