Day 3 In Springfield: ‘Time For An Intervention,’ One Leader Says

“It’s time for an intervention by the Republicans in the House,” Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, said, not hiding his disgust.

“I think the problem in this equation is the governor.”

Cullerton says he wanted all five state leaders to meet. When Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner failed to call that meeting, he hoped the four legislative leaders could talk.

“But the governor pulled the plug on that, told the Republicans not to go,” Cullerton says.

Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, D-Chicago, backs that up while saying little about actual budget progress.

The governor, in his first special session appearance, just shook his head.

House Minority Leader James Durkin, a Republican, says he himself opted not to go. He says he met with Madigan earlier in the week, and it was up to them to work with their respective members in the House.

So, considering the Senate Democrats and state Republicans all back concrete budget proposals, it still comes down to the House — more specifically, to Durkin and Madigan finding some common budget ground.