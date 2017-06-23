LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Missing Woman With Alzheimer’s Last Seen At O’Hare

June 23, 2017 1:43 PM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing Friday after leaving O’Hare International Airport.

Maria Brito, 76, was last seen exiting Terminal 3 at O’Hare on Friday morning, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She was seen in the company of another female who was helping her with her bag.

screen shot 2017 06 23 at 11 40 49 am Missing Woman With Alzheimer’s Last Seen At O’Hare

Maria Brito (Credit: Chicago Police)

Brito is described as a 5-foot-2, 110-pound Hispanic woman with brown eyes, white hair and light complexion. She was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved top with black stripes, black pants, and white gym shoes. She was carrying a white purse and a black-and-white-striped bag.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

