Vandals Deface LGBT Monument In Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery

CHICAGO (CBS) — Elwood Police are investigating vandalism to a monument honoring lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender veterans in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

A substance like roofing tar was poured over a portion of the monument, which was the first in a national cemetery officially honoring LGBT veterans when it was dedicated two years ago. WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.

Cemetery Director Sean Baumgartner said what the vandal or vandals fails to understand is the cemetery is “a place of honor and sacrifice.”

“Well definitely not a good thing at all. The vandalism was a horrible thing. It was really a slap in the face to veterans everywhere and it was really uncalled for,” Baumgartner said.

He said they need to be held accountable.

“I’d love to see them come forward and own up to what they did, you know take their medicine,” Baumgartner said.

Workers were able to clean the material off the monument and Baumgartner said there’s no permanent damage. It is a federal crime to deface property in a national cemetery. Whoever did it could face state and federal charges.

Its not lost on LGBT advocates that the vandalism occurred during Pride Month.

The Chicago Chapter of American Veterans for Equal Rights said its a truly sad state of affairs that someone would deface this lovely monument.