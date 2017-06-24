3 Reported Shot In Separate Humboldt Park Incidents Saturday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man shot and critically wounded Saturday morning in Humboldt Park was the third person to be shot in the West Side neighborhood in about as many hours.
Someone walked up to the 23-year-old man about 9:55 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Chicago and shot him in the abdomen, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
He was the third person to be hospitalized after being shot in separate Humboldt Park attacks since 6:45 a.m. Saturday. One man was shot about 8:55 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Harding, while another man walked into Norwegian American Hospital at 6:45 a.m. after he was shot in the 1300 block of North Pulaski.
The people wounded in Humboldt Park were among 22 people shot across Chicago since Friday — one fatally.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)