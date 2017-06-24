Chicago Pride Festivities Kick Off At Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) — One million people are expected to show their pride this weekend at events around Chicago!

The main event, the Chicago Pride Parade, starts off Sunday on the North Side. The parade route begins at Broadway and Montrose, continues down Halsted through the Boystown neighborhood and ends at Diversey and Broadway.

But the parade is just part of the celebration.

On Saturday, there were events going on every hour at Navy Pier to celebrate pride weekend. One, for example, is ‘Chicago’s Big Fat Gay Wedding.’ During which, a series of marriage ceremonies for LGBT couples happen in the largest same-sex wedding in the city.

“As a mom, I want to introduce my kids to a wonderful event and expose them to diversity in Chicago,” said Monica Barri, one woman celebrating pride weekend.

For many, this year’s festivities bring a different focus.

“A couple years ago, during this event, was when marriage equality was announced, then last year it took a little more somber tone,” said Amy Klujian, Back Lot Bash Co-Founder. “I think this year is about solidarity and community.”

A similar feeling at Navy Pier, where rainbow colors transformed the iconic Chicago landmark into “Pride Pier.”

“The city has, for some years now, finally accepted that even though we’re different, that you can still love one another. It doesn’t matter who you love — what matters is what’s in your heart,” said Katherine Elly, another woman hitting the streets to celebrate this weekend.

The Gay Pride Parade is scheduled to begin Sunday at noon. Chicago Police plan to have extra security as they’ve done in years past.