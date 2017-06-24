Officials: Man, 19, Fatally Hit By Red Line Train At 35th

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was struck and killed by a CTA Red Line train Saturday afternoon near Guaranteed Rate Field, authorities said.
Crews were called about 1:30 p.m. to the 35th Street Red Line station for reports of a person struck by a train, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.
Police said they believe the man fell onto the tracks from the platform. Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.
Regular service on the Red Line resumed by 4 p.m. with some residual delays expected, according to a service alert from the CTA.
