Officials: Man, 19, Fatally Hit By Red Line Train At 35th

June 24, 2017 2:37 PM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was struck and killed by a CTA Red Line train Saturday afternoon near Guaranteed Rate Field, authorities said.

Crews were called about 1:30 p.m. to the 35th Street Red Line station for reports of a person struck by a train, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

Police said they believe the man fell onto the tracks from the platform. Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.

Regular service on the Red Line resumed by 4 p.m. with some residual delays expected, according to a service alert from the CTA. 

